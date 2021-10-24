Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.85. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.54. 523,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,642. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $15,763,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

