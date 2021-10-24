Mount Lucas Management LP Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.94 and a 200 day moving average of $235.07. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

