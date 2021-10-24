TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Achieves Market Cap of $9.17 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $162,403.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00202708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00101254 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

