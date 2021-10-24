Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post $75.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.60 million and the highest is $97.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8,834.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $247.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 9,819,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,583,082. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

