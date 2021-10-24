Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.26. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

