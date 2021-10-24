Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires 6,745 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

