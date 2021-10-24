Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 7,400 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Prologis comprises about 1.1% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $1,358,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 37.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $145.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

