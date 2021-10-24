Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,929 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Zoetis worth $105,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,587,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,105. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

