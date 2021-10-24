Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIOX. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

SIOX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 4,840,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

