Scrypta (LYRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $143,659.38

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $143,659.38 and approximately $71.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030039 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001018 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,254,518 coins and its circulating supply is 18,454,518 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

