Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.54 Million

Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report sales of $40.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $39.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $158.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.31 million to $166.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $183.33 million, with estimates ranging from $167.13 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 252,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 736.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

