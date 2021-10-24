Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post -$1.26 EPS

Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.78) and the highest is ($0.44). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($6.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($5.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

CCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. 29,155,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,380,879. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

