Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

AVY stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.50. The company had a trading volume of 293,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

