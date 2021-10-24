Skye Global Management LP Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Skye Global Management LP reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 83.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.58.

NYSE NOW opened at $686.65 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $692.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $634.44 and a 200 day moving average of $564.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.45, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

