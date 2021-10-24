Greenline Partners LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,666,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,363,166,000 after buying an additional 116,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

