Greenline Partners LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,666,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,363,166,000 after buying an additional 116,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WMT opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.
In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.