Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 11,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,845,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 billion, a PE ratio of 277.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

