$294.57 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $294.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $258.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 634,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

