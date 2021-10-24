$709.93 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce sales of $709.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.20 million and the highest is $716.66 million. Lazard posted sales of $569.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAZ remained flat at $$52.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 219,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,551. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

