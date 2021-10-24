GoNetwork Hits Market Cap of $140,392.80 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. GoNetwork has a market cap of $140,392.80 and approximately $20,008.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.57 or 1.00038507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00057217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.23 or 0.00614629 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001687 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004282 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

