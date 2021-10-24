EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00101552 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.