Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

Shares of INTU opened at $590.80 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $591.63. The firm has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.