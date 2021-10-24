Marsico Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,665 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 14.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.71.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $423.20 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $425.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.85 and a 200-day moving average of $294.68. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

