Brahman Capital Corp. Takes $2.18 Million Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 206,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Liberty Media Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.2% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 142.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 219,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 128,550 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000.

OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

