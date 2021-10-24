Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $111.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,881 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $111,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 24,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 393,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,206,000 after buying an additional 258,350 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,621,000 after buying an additional 844,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $306.62. The company had a trading volume of 653,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.89.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.