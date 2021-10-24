Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stake Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares during the quarter. Lightspeed POS makes up 1.1% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Lightspeed POS worth $145,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $95.86. 744,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,191. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion and a PE ratio of -73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

