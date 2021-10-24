Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 321.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. 1,059,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,918. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

