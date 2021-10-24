MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $66.27 million and $10.62 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00101552 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,572,124,703 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

