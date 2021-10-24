Relx’s (RLXXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RLXXF. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price target on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

RLXXF traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

