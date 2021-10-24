Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACMR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.27. 253,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.97. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.