American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.47. American Water Works posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,283. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.