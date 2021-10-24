American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.47. American Water Works posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,283. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.