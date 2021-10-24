CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.22). CuriosityStream posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CURI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 25.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 75.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,221. The company has a market capitalization of $544.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.