BlueMar Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,677 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.44 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

