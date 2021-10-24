Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.07. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 904,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. Crown has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

