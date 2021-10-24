Sirios Capital Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $5,130,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $229.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average of $198.64. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

