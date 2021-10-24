8,469 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 97.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 474.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.64. The company has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $229.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

