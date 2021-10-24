Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,162 shares of company stock worth $7,195,204. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.