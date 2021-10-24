Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 630 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $527.79. 129,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,165. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $528.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

