T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51,756 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.7% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

