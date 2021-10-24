GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,839,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.26.

ZM stock opened at $277.58 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $553.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,286,937. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

