Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.88. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

ST traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 670,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

