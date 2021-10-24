Sirios Capital Management L P Buys 100,961 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises 3.2% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $36,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $189.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.