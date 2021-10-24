Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,504 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,250,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. 196,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,471. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

