Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Express were worth $20,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,043,728 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $172,455,000 after purchasing an additional 858,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.08 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.