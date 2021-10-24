Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 600 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $79.27 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

