Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. CMC Materials reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $127.98. The company had a trading volume of 73,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.71. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

