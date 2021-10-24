Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.29. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Stepan stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.53. The stock had a trading volume of 55,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

