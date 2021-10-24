Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $282,540,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.58.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $686.65. 928,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.45, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $692.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

