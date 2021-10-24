$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.67. Avaya reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. 509,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Avaya has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Avaya by 101.8% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

