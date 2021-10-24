Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.17

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $1.15 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00070165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00072627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00104514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.75 or 0.99724234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.23 or 0.06634557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00021784 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

