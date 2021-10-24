Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of WTFC traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $92.09. 414,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,677. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $92.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

